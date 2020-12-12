Pakistan records 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

They said that the death rose to 8,724 and there were now 45,124 active cases in the country.

On other hand, however, 381,208 patients recovered from the pandemic.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz warned that legal action would be taken against the elements instigating people for violating the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures for the sake of their own personal gains.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the threat of en mass parliamentary resignations hurled by the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders was bound to fail like their previous attempts for getting an ‘NRO’ for their corruption cases.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties had nothing to do with the common man’s welfare as they were following the single agenda of getting the NRO for their corruption, while putting the public lives at risk amid the increasing intensity of the deadly second wave of Coronavirus.