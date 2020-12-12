UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 71 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:07 AM

Pakistan records 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that as many as 2, 729 new cases have been reported in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that as many as 2,729 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

They said that the death rose to 8,724 and there were now 45,124 active cases in the country.

On other hand, however, 381,208 patients recovered from the pandemic.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz warned that legal action would be taken against the elements instigating people for violating the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures for the sake of their own personal gains.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the threat of en mass parliamentary resignations hurled by the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders was bound to fail like their previous attempts for getting an ‘NRO’ for their corruption cases.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties had nothing to do with the common man’s welfare as they were following the single agenda of getting the NRO for their corruption, while putting the public lives at risk amid the increasing intensity of the deadly second wave of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBAPC will focus on emerging opportunities for Ind ..

39 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 December 2020

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

12 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

13 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.