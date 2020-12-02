UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 75 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:11 AM

Pakistan records 75 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 2,829 new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Pakistan reported 75 more deaths with 2,829 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that total patients recovered from the virus reached 345,365. There were now 49,780 active cases in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting had said earlier that health workers and hospitals were under severe pressure due to coronavirus, collective efforts are needed to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM said the country required serious decisions and attitudes at this moment to contain the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said holding public meetings amidst spike in deaths from COVID-19 in the country tantamount to playing with lives of people.

The cabinet approved reduction in price of 100 mg injection of REMDESIVIR from 9,244 to 5,680 rupees, which has proved effective in treatment of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister directed for timely purchase and ensuring availability of coronavirus vaccine.

The cabinet was also briefed in detail about the two mega projects, including the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development in Lahore and Bundle Island in Karachi, initiated by the present government.

Both the projects are very important to curbing environmental pollution, earning precious foreign exchange and providing employment to people, he added.

