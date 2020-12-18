UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 83 More Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:37 AM

Pakistan records 83 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say 2,972 people test positive for COVID-19 during this period after tests of 39,171 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 83 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that 2,972 people tested Covid positive during this period afte tests of 39,171 people. The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 42,478 while 399,852 people have been recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan has said the role of media is important in creating public awareness about COVID-19.

Addressing the participants of an online workshop for journalists on 'COVID-19, he lauded the role of civil society and media for keeping the public informed about the coronavirus. He apprised the participants of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the measures taken by the government to curb the second wave of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan wins the toss, decides to bat first again ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 18, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

11 hours ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.