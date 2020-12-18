Pakistan records 83 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say 2,972 people test positive for COVID-19 during this period after tests of 39,171 people.

The official sources said that 2,972 people tested Covid positive during this period afte tests of 39,171 people. The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 42,478 while 399,852 people have been recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan has said the role of media is important in creating public awareness about COVID-19.

Addressing the participants of an online workshop for journalists on 'COVID-19, he lauded the role of civil society and media for keeping the public informed about the coronavirus. He apprised the participants of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the measures taken by the government to curb the second wave of the pandemic.