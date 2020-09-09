Pakistan records 9 deaths, 426 new cases of Coronavirus in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 9 deaths and 426 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

According to the official sources, Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 130,969 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sindh, 97,389 in Punjab, 36,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,780 in Islamabad, 13,402 in Balochistan, 2,340 in Azad Kashmir and 3,068 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The nationwide tally of fatalities rose to 6,359 with new positive cases.

Furthermore, 2,430 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,213 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 177 in Islamabad, 73 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan so far conducted 2,825,040 Coronavirus tests and 22,830 in last 24 hours. As many as 286,506 coronavirus patients were recovered in the country whereas 544 patients were in critical condition.