UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 9 Deaths, 426 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Pakistan records 9 deaths, 426 new cases of Coronavirus in last 24 hours

Sindh remained as the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 9 deaths and 426 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

According to the official sources, Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 130,969 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sindh, 97,389 in Punjab, 36,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,780 in Islamabad, 13,402 in Balochistan, 2,340 in Azad Kashmir and 3,068 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The nationwide tally of fatalities rose to 6,359 with new positive cases.

Furthermore, 2,430 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,213 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 177 in Islamabad, 73 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan so far conducted 2,825,040 Coronavirus tests and 22,830 in last 24 hours. As many as 286,506 coronavirus patients were recovered in the country whereas 544 patients were in critical condition.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rights groups urge IOC to strip Beijing of 2022 Wi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Mocha

13 minutes ago

The UAE Is Set For 4 Days Of Free Fitness

14 minutes ago

MSF Says Largest Greek Migrant Camp Burnt to Groun ..

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Set to Visit Moscow Next Week - Reports

8 minutes ago

Tighter socialising rules in England after virus s ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.