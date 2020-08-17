Pakistan records decline in cases of Coronavirus with 488 new cases in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The country reported 488 new cases with seven deaths during last 24 hours and 22, 448 tests were conducted during the same period throughout the country.

The latest statistics showed that there were now 13,953 active cases in the country.

The country also reported 488 new cases during the last twenty-four hours with seven deaths reported. As many as 22,448 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.

The death toll reached to 6, 175 with total 289215 cases of Coronavirus across the country.

Sindh with 126182 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 95, 447 cases, Balochistan with 12, 295, Khyber Pakthunkhwa with 35, 215 cases, Islamabad with 15, 390 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2502 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2184 cases.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram says Pakistan has been facing great challenges of security, development and Covid-19 simultaneously.

Speaking at an event in New York, he said our country is struggling to avert climate change catastrophe and all out efforts are being made to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Munir Akram said Pakistani diplomats and those serving at the UN have a critical role to play and they are playing.