Pakistan Records Declines In Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan records declines in cases of Coronavirus

The official sources say 10 people have died of the virus with 630 new cases across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2020) Pakistan recorded sharp decline in Coronavirus death on Friday.

The official sources said that 10 people died of the virus and 630 new cases emerged in different parts of the country. As many as 273,579 patients recovered from Coronavirus in Pakistan.

The total death total reached to 6219 with 291588 cases of Coronavirus nationwide. Sindh with 127381 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 95,958, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa with 35,545 cases, Balochistan with 12,424, Islamabad with15,453, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2604 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2223 cases.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed for strict following of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and rallies of Muharram to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In his message on the advent of new Islamic year and sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram, he urged the need for exhibiting same discipline during this month as demonstrated by the public to contain the disease.

President Alvi also stressed overcoming the challenges of the country by shunning the ills of religious hatred and sectarianism.

The President said Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us about the sacrifices made by the great Islamic personalities for the sanctity of religion and also guides about following the principles of tolerance, truthfulness and steadfastness.

