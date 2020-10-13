Pakistan records eight deaths, 531 new cases of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Control Center (NCOC) said that around 531 cases of coronavirus were reported while eight people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 6,588.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 319,848 while 304,609 patients recovered from the disease while more than 516 patients were reported to be in critical condition.

Sindh with 140543 cases was at the top with Covid-19 cases followed by Punjab with 100892, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38, 367, Balochistan with 15, 541 cases, Islamabad with 17, 428, Gilgit-Baltistan with 3,955 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 3131.