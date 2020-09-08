Pakistan records five deaths, 330 new cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that there are total 7,726 active Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country, with Sindh at the top with 130, 807 cases of virus was at the top among all other provinces.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five deaths and 330 new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the official sources said on Tuesday.

They said that there are 7,726 active Coronavirus cases in the country.

The sources said that total 23, 521 tests were carried in various parts of the country over the last twenty-four hours.

There were total 299, 233 cases of Coronavirus while total 318, 836 recovered from the virus in Pakistan. Sindh with 130, 807 cases of virus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 97, 306 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 36,663, Balochistan with 13,321 cases, Islamabad with 15, 762, Gilgit-Baltistan with 3,041 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,333.