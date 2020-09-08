UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records Five Deaths, 330 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:13 PM

Pakistan records five deaths, 330 new cases of Coronavirus

The official sources say that there are total 7,726 active Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country, with Sindh at the top with 130, 807 cases of virus was at the top among all other provinces.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five deaths and 330 new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the official sources said on Tuesday.

They said that there are 7,726 active Coronavirus cases in the country.

The sources said that total 23, 521 tests were carried in various parts of the country over the last twenty-four hours.

There were total 299, 233 cases of Coronavirus while total 318, 836 recovered from the virus in Pakistan. Sindh with 130, 807 cases of virus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 97, 306 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 36,663, Balochistan with 13,321 cases, Islamabad with 15, 762, Gilgit-Baltistan with 3,041 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,333.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys Saudi-bound explosive Hout ..

16 minutes ago

Belarusian, Russian, Serbian Military to Hold Coun ..

6 minutes ago

Van overturns in Naushahro Feroze district; 8 inju ..

6 minutes ago

NCOC reviews IT arrangements for educational insti ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy has pivotal role in defense, securit ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll of mine collapsed incident mounts to 18 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.