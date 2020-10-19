UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records Five More Deaths With 440 New Cases Of Covid-19

Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:35 PM

Pakistan records five more deaths with 440 new cases of Covid-19

The sources say that there are 9, 384 active cases in the country, with Sindh at the top among all other provinces.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five more deaths and 440 more Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that 27, 091 tests were carried out in different parts of the country during the past 24 hours. They said that there were 9, 384 active cases.

According to the sources, 307,409 patients were recovered since the p There are now 9,384 active cases in the country.

Sindh with 141841 cases of Covid-19 was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 101652 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38, 645, Balochistan with 15,688, Islamabad with 18069, Gilgit-Baltistan with 4059 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 3498.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar represented Pakistan at an online event, arranged by the World Bank Group to highlight current challenges to poverty reduction.

Participating in the debate, she said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown like never before how critical health is to the security of each country.

She said Pakistan has been extremely responsive working across all ministries to ensure a one government approach to health, poverty alleviation and ensuring an economic recovery that works for everyone.

