Pakistan Records Nine More Deaths And 1650 New Cases Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:14 PM

Pakistan records nine more deaths and 1650 new cases of Covid-19

The sources say 33,340 tests have been conducted in different parts of the country,  pointing out that the figure of the patients have recovered from the virus reached 318,881,  with 18,981 active cases throughout the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) Pakistan recorded nine more deaths and 1650 more new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours on Monday.

The sources said that 33340 tests were conducted in different parts of the country. They said that the figure of the patients recovered from the virus reached 318,881. There are now 18,981 active cases in the country.

A meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was informed on Monday that 4136 micro small lockdowns are in place across the country to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The forum was informed that Test Trace and Quarantine strategy is being used for disease control and prevention.

The meeting noted that positivity ratio in major cities is increasing rapidly with nationwide positivity rate stands at four point five percent.

The forum was informed that recent health guidelines will remain in force in sixteen major cities till 31 January next year.

The meeting was apprised that 2811 oxygenated beds were included to ramp up hospitals capacity. Over 13000 oxygen cylinders were issued to the provinces and federating units.

The NCOC appreciated efforts of provinces for taking prompt and necessary measures in line with health guidelines for public safety and well-being.

