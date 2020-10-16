Pakistan records seven deaths, 659 more cases of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Pakistan recorded seven more lives and 659 more cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that as many as 33,901 tests were carried out in different parts of the country to figure out the Covid-19 patients.

However, 659 new cases surfaced out of these more than 30,000 tests from across the country during the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 is not increasing at the fast pace as it was in the beginning but still is serious threat of its spread in the fast approaching winter season.

The reports said that as many as 305,835 were recovered from the virus while there were now 9,421 active cases in the country.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said there were “unmistakable signs of the rise of corona” in the country and the government may have to take “restrictive actions” to curb the spread, which will have negative effects on the livelihoods of the people.

He had expressed his views on Twitter. Asad Umar said the national positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.37% yesterday, which is the highest in more than 50 days.

The minister, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic, said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week, the highest since August 10. These are the "unmistakable signs of the rise of corona in Pakistan, he said.

The federal minister had said that the COVID-19 positivity was “extremely high” in Muzaffarabad, “high” in Karachi and “rising” in Lahore and Islamabad.