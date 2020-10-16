UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records Seven Deaths, 659 More Cases Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:58 PM

Pakistan records seven deaths, 659 more cases of Covid-19

The latest reports say that there are 9,421 active cases of Covid-19 across the country, with new recoveries of 305, 835.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Pakistan recorded seven more lives and 659 more cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that as many as 33,901 tests were carried out in different parts of the country to figure out the Covid-19 patients.

However, 659 new cases surfaced out of these more than 30,000 tests from across the country during the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 is not increasing at the fast pace as it was in the beginning but still is serious threat of its spread in the fast approaching winter season.

The reports said that as many as 305,835 were recovered from the virus while there were now 9,421 active cases in the country.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said there were “unmistakable signs of the rise of corona” in the country and the government may have to take “restrictive actions” to curb the spread, which will have negative effects on the livelihoods of the people.

He had expressed his views on Twitter. Asad Umar said the national positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.37% yesterday, which is the highest in more than 50 days.

The minister, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic, said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week, the highest since August 10. These are the "unmistakable signs of the rise of corona in Pakistan, he said.

The federal minister had said that the COVID-19 positivity was “extremely high” in Muzaffarabad, “high” in Karachi and “rising” in Lahore and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Asad Umar Twitter Muzaffarabad May August National University From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Records Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Intends to Hold To ..

12 minutes ago

Govt to provide clean drinking water, masks, hand ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

22 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at inte ..

22 minutes ago

Vietnam says no F1 this year, silent on 2021

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.