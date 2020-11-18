Pakistan records seven more deaths due to Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Pakistan recorded seven more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The sources said that 2,208 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

As many as 325,788 people recovered from the virus. However, there were still 30,362 active cases in the country.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday decided to impose complete lockdown again for 15 days due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

The authorities said that 19 per cent increase of Coronavirus cases was witnessed the valley.

“We have decided to impose lockdown again for 15 days, and we are closely watching the situation,” said the Muzaffarabad government.

“There is 19 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases only in Muzaffarabad,” the sources said, adding that it was increasing sharply.

The AJK government put ban on all districts of the region while educational institutions have been shut down.

The businesses, it said, would also remain closed while the staff was reduced to 50 per cent at all public offices.

“The business of essential services shall remain continue with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure,” said the government. The authorities also imposed ban on marriage functions.

Residents, who are out of the region, were asked to not travel to the AJK until the lockdown was lifted.