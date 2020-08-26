UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records Significant Decline In Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:46 AM

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronavirus

The official sources say that there are now 8, 987 active COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country while 278, 930 patients have been recovered from the virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Pakistan reported 12 new deaths and 482 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours, the official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that 24, 593 tests were conducted in different parts of the country out of which nearly 500 people tested positive for Coronavirus.

The sources said that there were now 8,987 active COVID-19 patients in Pakistan as tally of recoveries from the disease reached to 278,939.

Earlier, Pakistan recorded 294,118 cases of Coronavirus with Sindh province at the top with 128, 676 cases, Punjab with 96, 391 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 35, 831 cases, Balochistan with 12, 664 cases, Islamabad with 15,546 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2, 745 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2, 265 cases.

On August 21, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the coronavirus did not end yet and risk of the pandemic still existed.

In a tweet on Friday, he said the National Command and Operation Centre is prepared for every occasion that could increase the cases.

