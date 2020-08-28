Pakistan records significant decline in Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Pakistan recorded nine deaths and 415 new cases during the last 24 hours, the official sources said on Friday.

The sources said that 23, 483 people tests were carried out over the last 24 hours and out all these tests, 415 people tested positive.

They said as many as 279, 937 patients were recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan while there had been 8,883 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Sindh with 129,081 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all provinces followed by Punjab with 96, 636 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 35, 923 cases, Balochistan with 12, 742 cases, Islamabad with 15, 578 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2, 816 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2,277 cases.

So far, 6,283 people died of Coronavirus and total 295,053 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Pakistan.