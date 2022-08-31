Pakistan Red Crescent accelerates flood relief operation in Sindh

The recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods left thousands of people homeless and millions more affected in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods left thousands of people homeless and millions more affected in Sindh province. Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), Sindh branch started its relief operation in early August, which has now been accelerated.

The PRC-Sindh has given relief items in eight districts and was collecting a growing number of relief goods through relief camps; thus, Sindh's flood-affected areas were being resupplied, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

PRC-Sindh will soon set up mobile health units, install water purification plants and distribute cash grants for food to flood-affected families.

Chairman PRC-Sindh branch Samar Ali Khan said that PRCS National Chairman Abrar Ul Haq announced the provision of food aid to 2000 flood-affected families and assured the PRC-Sindh branch of its full support to the rehabilitation of flood victims on a humanitarian cause.

"Medical camps will be set up soon, along with the distribution of relief items in flood-affected districts of Sindh," said Samar.

According to Provincial Secretary of PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem, relief items included tents, mosquito nets, stoves, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurricane lamps, shelter tool kits, blankets, jackets, water filters, shawls, buckets, hygiene kits for children and women, and so on, have been distributed in Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, where the flood affected people were awaiting relief.

"Additionally, the PRC-Sindh teams have finished the assessment of 200 of the most vulnerable households in the districts of Thatta and Dadu in order to provide an unconditional cash grant of Rs. 16,000 and non-food items," he said.

Kanwar Waseem added that PRC-Sindh has also set up a flood relief camp outside Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Teen Talwar Clifton, where along with the general public, several companies associated with food industries are also donating food items for the flood victims.

The PRC management praised the general public's enthusiasm and philanthropists' generosity in assisting flood-affected families.

They urged the business tycoons and donors to make maximum donations to the Pakistan Red Crescent for the flood-affected families so that the needy can be helped in time.