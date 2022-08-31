UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Red Crescent Accelerates Flood Relief Operation In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent accelerates flood relief operation in Sindh

The recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods left thousands of people homeless and millions more affected in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods left thousands of people homeless and millions more affected in Sindh province. Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), Sindh branch started its relief operation in early August, which has now been accelerated.

The PRC-Sindh has given relief items in eight districts and was collecting a growing number of relief goods through relief camps; thus, Sindh's flood-affected areas were being resupplied, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

PRC-Sindh will soon set up mobile health units, install water purification plants and distribute cash grants for food to flood-affected families.

Chairman PRC-Sindh branch Samar Ali Khan said that PRCS National Chairman Abrar Ul Haq announced the provision of food aid to 2000 flood-affected families and assured the PRC-Sindh branch of its full support to the rehabilitation of flood victims on a humanitarian cause.

"Medical camps will be set up soon, along with the distribution of relief items in flood-affected districts of Sindh," said Samar.

According to Provincial Secretary of PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem, relief items included tents, mosquito nets, stoves, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurricane lamps, shelter tool kits, blankets, jackets, water filters, shawls, buckets, hygiene kits for children and women, and so on, have been distributed in Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, where the flood affected people were awaiting relief.

"Additionally, the PRC-Sindh teams have finished the assessment of 200 of the most vulnerable households in the districts of Thatta and Dadu in order to provide an unconditional cash grant of Rs. 16,000 and non-food items," he said.

Kanwar Waseem added that PRC-Sindh has also set up a flood relief camp outside Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Teen Talwar Clifton, where along with the general public, several companies associated with food industries are also donating food items for the flood victims.

The PRC management praised the general public's enthusiasm and philanthropists' generosity in assisting flood-affected families.

They urged the business tycoons and donors to make maximum donations to the Pakistan Red Crescent for the flood-affected families so that the needy can be helped in time.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Flood Water Mobile Hyderabad Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Thatta Badin Dadu Abrar Ul Haq August Women Million Rains

Recent Stories

Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m co ..

Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m collectively

34 seconds ago
 Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for ..

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for losses to flood victims

36 seconds ago
 Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Satur ..

Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Saturday - Venediktov

37 seconds ago
 Nine criminals held, contraband seized

Nine criminals held, contraband seized

39 seconds ago
 YDA doctors examine 2145 patients in flood-hit are ..

YDA doctors examine 2145 patients in flood-hit areas of Dera,Tank

3 minutes ago
 Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered D ..

Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered Documents During Mar-a-Lago Rai ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.