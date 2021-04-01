Pakistan Red Crescent decides to expand free training on lifesaving, first aid in Sindh

A team of professional trainers has been appointed at the Training Institute of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC)-Sindh aimed to enhance industrial workers' capacity to respond effectively to industrial accidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A team of professional trainers has been appointed at the Training Institute of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC)-Sindh aimed to enhance industrial workers' capacity to respond effectively to industrial accidents.

Management of PRC-Sindh also decided to expand free training on lifesaving and first aid in Sindh with proceeds from commercial training.

Chairman PRC-Sindh Shahnaz S. Hamid said that PRC-Sindh Training Institute had trained more than half a million people over the past three decades in various disciplines such as first aid and disaster management.

She further said that the training sessions were conducted for students, teachers, housewives, volunteers, paramedic staff, police, journalists, and all walks of life, showing the positive and beneficial effects on society. "It is now imperative to increase the emergency response by providing proper first aid training to industrial workers so that they can save their own and the others' lives in any emergency," said Chairman Shahnaz.

She added that the PRC-Sindh training institute offers numerous training sessions to commercial clients at very nominal charges. The chairman also declared that proceeds from commercial training would be used to extend free training in lifesaving and first aid in the Sindh province.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday by PRC-Sindh Media Department, commercial clients such as national and multi-national companies can contact Mr. Khurrum Latif, Training Manager, on phone number 0321-2719309 and email id: manager.training@prcsindh.org.pk for further information.

This cooperation and assistance from commercial clients will be greatly valued and lauded because their money will be used to raise public consciousness and will continue to save the general public's lives.