UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Red Crescent Decides To Expand Free Training On Lifesaving, First Aid In Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent decides to expand free training on lifesaving, first aid in Sindh

A team of professional trainers has been appointed at the Training Institute of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC)-Sindh aimed to enhance industrial workers' capacity to respond effectively to industrial accidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A team of professional trainers has been appointed at the Training Institute of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC)-Sindh aimed to enhance industrial workers' capacity to respond effectively to industrial accidents.

Management of PRC-Sindh also decided to expand free training on lifesaving and first aid in Sindh with proceeds from commercial training.

Chairman PRC-Sindh Shahnaz S. Hamid said that PRC-Sindh Training Institute had trained more than half a million people over the past three decades in various disciplines such as first aid and disaster management.

She further said that the training sessions were conducted for students, teachers, housewives, volunteers, paramedic staff, police, journalists, and all walks of life, showing the positive and beneficial effects on society. "It is now imperative to increase the emergency response by providing proper first aid training to industrial workers so that they can save their own and the others' lives in any emergency," said Chairman Shahnaz.

She added that the PRC-Sindh training institute offers numerous training sessions to commercial clients at very nominal charges. The chairman also declared that proceeds from commercial training would be used to extend free training in lifesaving and first aid in the Sindh province.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday by PRC-Sindh Media Department, commercial clients such as national and multi-national companies can contact Mr. Khurrum Latif, Training Manager, on phone number 0321-2719309 and email id: manager.training@prcsindh.org.pk for further information.

This cooperation and assistance from commercial clients will be greatly valued and lauded because their money will be used to raise public consciousness and will continue to save the general public's lives.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Money Media All From Million

Recent Stories

SHD 15th day highlights Emirati and Egyptian folkl ..

2 minutes ago

PU online admission schedule of associate degree c ..

2 minutes ago

A fire broke out in a match factory in Industrial ..

2 minutes ago

GCU alumni donates Rs1 mln to endowment fund

2 minutes ago

Armenian Parliament Introduces Amendments to Elect ..

6 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister to Visit Libya, Reopen Embass ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.