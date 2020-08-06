Pakistan Red Crescent declares high alert ahead of rain emergency in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh, Mrs. Shahnaz S. Hamid has put all the relevant departments of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), including its district branches, hospitals, ambulances, volunteers and staff of disaster management, emergency response and First Aid, on high alert ahead of the monsoon spell expected in Sindh from Thursday to Saturday

She declared high alert in a review meeting of the volunteers and staff for discussing the measures, said a statement on Thursday.

Provincial Secretary of PRCS-Sindh Kanwar Waseem asked all relevant departments and emergency response volunteers to keep on standby in Karachi and other districts of Sindh Province as the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains while also warning of urban flooding.

Kanwar Waseem further directed officers of the Disaster Management, Emergency Response, and Transportation departments to be fully prepared to facilitate citizens in the event of any untoward situation.

"We have provided 4X4 vehicles and emergency response material including, First Aid kits, Stretchers, Emergency lights, raincoats, ropes, life jackets, and other emergency-related gadgets to concerned staff and volunteers of Red Crescent in every district of Karachi", said Provincial Secretary.

He directed heads of all Red Crescent hospitals in Sindh to make arrangements for rain emergencies and ensure the presence of doctors and paramedics round the clock.

In addition, a control room has been set up at Hilal-e-Ahmer House Clifton Karachi, which is constantly monitoring the situation and is ready to deploy volunteers and ambulances to provide assistance in times of need.

In a message, the Chairman Shahnaz S. Hamid also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary go out and inform civic institutions in case of any emergency.

"The people should also adopt precautionary measures as thunderstorm has been predicted in the city. The people should avoid standing under trees, big hoarding boards, and electric poles," she said.