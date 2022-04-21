UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Red Crescent Initiates Red Talk Session At Boys Degree College Gilgit

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 03:19 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent initiated Red talk session at boys degree college Gilgit, on Thursday . In the session motivational speaker are invited to deliver on different thematic areas mainly focusing on Volunteerism, Youth Leadership, Entrepreneurship and SDGs

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent initiated Red talk session at boys degree college Gilgit, on Thursday . In the session motivational speaker are invited to deliver on different thematic areas mainly focusing on Volunteerism, Youth Leadership, Entrepreneurship and SDGs.

PRCS Youth & volunteer department organized Red Talk session for the students of Boys Degree College Gilgit, where Ms. Sehrish kawal motivational speaker of PRCS was invited to convince the students for Humanitarian service, she taught them how they would perform the challenges in their study through different activities.

