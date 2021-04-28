UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh Distributes Food Packs In Karachi

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh distributes food packs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh Branch on Wednesday distributed food packs to deserving families at various places in Karachi.

During the holy month of Ramadan, food packets were distributed to 500 deserving families in Korangi, Kemari and Baldia Town in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC).

In a statement released here, PRC-Sindh Chairman Shahnaz S. Hamid said that PRC-Sindh officers and trained volunteers have the unique honour of being the first to reach and last to leave the distressed areas in the wake of any disaster or emergency situation in any part of the province.

She added Ramadan provides an opportunity to get Allah's blessings by serving the deserving people.

The Chairman thanked the Turkish Red Crescent for providing ration packs to PRC-Sindh every year for deserving families of Karachi. She also appealed to the philanthropists to join hands with the Pakistan Red Crescent in this difficult time and donate generously to help the deserving and most vulnerable people of our society.

Ibraheem Carlos, head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Pakistan, visited the distribution sites, where PRC-Sindh officials and volunteers took an active part in distributing food packets. Carlos appreciated the mechanism and arrangements of PRC-Sindh and also met with special persons at Disabled Welfare Association Karachi while distributing ration packs.

