Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) continues distribution of ration among flood affectees

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distributed ration among the 1000 flood-affected families in the Union Council Mehar Vessar of Khairpur district, said a statement issued here on Friday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in the village Muhammad Bakhsh under the cover of Chairman of Union Council Sanaullah Vessar.

The ration containing 51 kg was distributed to 1000 households.

The ration includes one bag of flour 20 kg, basmati rice 15 kg, pulses, cooking oil, sugar, tea leaves and spices etc.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society is continuously trying to help and serve flood victims.

He said that the provision of relief goods and rations during Ramadan is an honor of the Society.

Assistant Director Response Zulfiqar Ahmed, Assistant Director Field Operations Ehtishamuddin and PRCS volunteers were present on this occasion.