Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) establishes blood donation camp outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) established a blood donation camp outside the Parliament House on Monday to collect blood donations for needy patients and create public awareness about it.

A private news channel reported that parliamentarians, media representatives and general public present on the occasion took great interest in the campaign and generously donated their blood.

Talking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS Ibrar ul Haq said that the aim of establishing blood donation camp at Parliament House was to convey good message to the masses.

He said that "the people would welcome the initiative when they would see its beginning from their leaders".

To a question about the Prime Minister's health vision 2023, Ibrar ul Haq said that the prime minister has great vision and contribution regarding provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people for which the PRCS is striving hard to achieve the goals.

The blood collected by PRCS would be provided to save lives of humanity suffering from cancer and thalassemia irrespective of political divide, he expressed.

On this occasion, Dr Sana Ali of PRCS also expressed the Society's unflinching resolve of motivational campaign to serve the humanity.