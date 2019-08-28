UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Red Crescent Society Set-up Stationary Shop At Balambat

Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:27 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent Society set-up stationary shop at Balambat

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has established a stationary shop at Balambat Dir Lower which would provide books, notebooks and other educational gadgets on discount rates.

The income of the shop will be spent on the treatment of poor patients and welfare of the public.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed the public to purchase the stationary and other educational gadgets from the shop and play role in the welfare of the society.

Earlier, a meeting of the Executive Committee of Pakistan Red Crescent Society was held here with Deputy Commissioner and District Chairman (PRCS) Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, AC Timerara Muhammad Younas, Shafiqur Rahman, Chairman Public Safety Commission, President APCA Muhammad Shayair Tajak, President Bazar Trade Union, DSP, members of PRCS were in attendance.

Muhammad islam Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Dir Lower gave detail presentation to the forum on six months performance of PRCS Dir Lower.

The Chair appreciated the philanthropic services of the organization and assured that the District Administration will extent full cooperation to the organization.

After the meeting Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Stationary Shop.

