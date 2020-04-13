Pakistan Red Crescent Society starts distribution of N95 masks among health staff

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has started distribution of N95 masks among the frontline health staff working at various hospitals for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has started distribution of N95 masks among the frontline health staff working at various hospitals for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

According to an official of PRCS, so far 3,500 N95 masks had been provided to the government hospitals of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the deployed staff.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar ul Haq and Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed handed over these masks to the hospital administrations.

Over 1,000 N95 masks had been provided to Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital, 1,000 to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 500 to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT), 500 to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and 500 masks to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Rawalpindi.

Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said the doctors and para medical staff were our frontline heroes and their protection was necessary against COVID-19.

He added that N95 masks would be provided to other hospitals as well.