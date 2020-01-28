Pakistan Red Crescent Society to establish quick response units to avert 2019-nCoV risks

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Ibrar ul Haq here on Tuesday announced to set up quick response units at all provincial centres of PRCS to help avert any possible spread of the newly emerged strain of corona virus, known to infect humans.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, he said outbreak of the virus commonly known as 2019-n-Cov in our neighboring country demanded proper arrangement to meet challenges associated with the ailment.

To a query, he agreed that panic must not be created, he said arrangements have to be made to combat any possible situation and equal attention is being paid towards public awareness against the ailment.

Also acknowledging the fact that kits to diagnose the peculiar viral infection is not available in the country, he said China has been approached and the needed interventions would soon be made available.