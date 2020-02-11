Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in power tariff at present:  Sources

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistani officials hold talk with IMF on their visit to Islamabad and put a proposal of freezing tariff.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2020) Pakistan refused to increase power tariff at the current situation, saying that an alternative plan would be brought for this purpose, the reports say.

Pakistan made this decision during a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Islamabad.

The Pakistani officials said that currently they could not increase electricity tariff but they would freeze the same for 18 months and would bring a new power tariff for industrial sector. Ministry of Energy and IMF delegation, they said, agreed to continue dialogues. However, the IMF delegation did not show any reaction on the proposal of freezing electricity tariff.

The officials briefed the IMF delegation that there were decrease in line losses.

“A new tariff plan will be brought for the industrial sector,” said the officials. According to the sources, Pakistan and IMF had also started talks for disbursement of third tranche of about $ 450 million under the $ 6 billion Extended Fund Facility—which was finalized last year in May.

The sources said that the IMF delegation would remain in Pakistan for 12 days and are doing their work for quarterly review of the economic in the current fiscal year FY2020.