Open Menu

Pakistan Regions' Most Suitable Market For Digital Startups, Foreign Investment: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan regions' most suitable market for digital startups, foreign investment: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighting his government's efforts to align Pakistan with global wave of digital transformation, said that the country's economy was the most suitable market in the region for digital startups and foreign investment.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Secretary-General of Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al Yahya here, said that the gathering of over a thousand leading technology investors and policymakers from around the world to attend Pakistan’s first ‘Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum 2025,’ being held here on April 29-30, was a testament to the country's growing influence in the digital sector within the region, according to a PM Office press release.

Calling Pakistan's young workforce the “most valuable asset," he said that it was among his government's priorities to train them and equip them with digital skills.

The prime minister said that the government’s business-friendly policies and the facilities provided to investors were meant to attract capital and ensure the transfer of advanced technology into the country.

He told the DCO secretary-general that the government was introducing digital technology and investment projects specifically for the youth, to channel their energies in the right direction and enable them to play a vital role in the economy.

“Digital transformation is no longer an ordinary trend, but a revolution that is reshaping economies,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Forum to attract foreign direct investment in the digital sector and international participation evidenced Pakistan's potential to play a leading role in the global digital economy.

The DCO secretary-general thanked Pakistan for hosting the first forum on foreign direct investment in the digital sector and called her participation in the inaugural session a great honor.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister's Advisor Syed Tauqir Shah, and other senior officials.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

18 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

18 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

18 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

19 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

19 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

19 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

19 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan