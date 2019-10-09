UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Registered With Unusual Suicide Problem

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan registered with unusual suicide problem

Married women and single men under the age of 30 in Pakistan are among the groups most likely to commit suicide, according to speakers at a panel session Wellness in the Workplace at Aga Khan University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Married women and single men under the age of 30 in Pakistan are among the groups most likely to commit suicide, according to speakers at a panel session Wellness in the Workplace at Aga Khan University.

The event, part of a week of sessions and themed activities aimed at spreading awareness of the importance of suicide prevention: the theme for World Mental Health Day 2019, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Speakers noted that research showed that Pakistan's highest-risk groups for suicide were different to those in other parts of the world.

In the West, single men between the age of 50 and 60 were cited to be most likely to take their own lives whereas in Pakistan, youth of working age, under the age of 30, are most likely to commit suicide.

This suggests that employers have a role to play in tackling the public health threat of suicide, which claims about 800,000 lives a year globally, as per available data of the World Health Organization.

According to global figures, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds with three out of four suicides occurring in low and middle income countries.

Speakers at the event stated that companies needed to establish a culture where people could speak about their challenges and daily stresses without the fear of being judged.

Forums where employees can openly share their concerns promote wellness in the workplace and reduce the threat of issues such as anxiety and burnout.

Shagufta Hassan, interim CEO of Aga Khan University Hospital, added that companies should launch professional mentorship programmes so that vulnerable youth had someone they could seek advice from.

She also highlighted the importance of offices having counselling services where employees facing challenges could access additional help or be referred to professionals.

Speaking at the event, Atiya Naqvi, a clinical psychologist, noted the importance of friends and family in supporting those going through a difficult time.

She said that the mere act of listening to a person's problems helps reduce anxiety.

She also spoke of the need to monitor one's thought patterns and to communicate one's concerns with those around them.

Dr Ayesha Mian, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at AKU, noted that hopelessness and despair are feelings that often exist in people with suicidal ideation.

She noted that being unable to cope with financial pressures, academic stresses, dysfunctional relationships and bullying were some of the determinants known to lead to passive or active thoughts of suicide.

"There is a myth that only those patients with mental health disorders will commit suicide," said Dr Ayesha mentioning that more often than not, patients who die of suicide have a diagnosed psychiatric illness, there may be those who do not have a mental health disorder.

We know that for every one person who takes their life there are ten people actively planning suicide and a 100 with suicidal ideation, which is why prevention efforts are so vital.

She also spoke about how compassionate words and actions can help ease feelings of despondency that may lead to pervasive feelings of hopelessness and suicidality in those vulnerable.

Talking about "suicide does not promote suicide," Dr Ayesha explained that people often underestimate the importance of listening and acting with compassion even though they help protect against a number of self-harming actions.

"It is important to listen with sincerity and without fear; if you don't know what to do, ask the person, how would you like me to help?," she emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Married Suicide Lead May Women 2019 Family Event From Share

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sir John Lorimer

8 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Moments&#039; launches

8 minutes ago

RTA, du sign MoU to provide free WiFi onboard buse ..

9 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi launches &#039;Ajman Pay&#039;

23 minutes ago

Work at Shahdara Morh reviewed: Yasir Gillani

3 minutes ago

Programme to increase wheat yield begins

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.