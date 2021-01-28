Pakistan registers Basmati rice under GI Act 2020I: Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday informed that Pakistan has registered Basmati Rice as Geographical Indication (GI) under Geographical Indications Act 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday informed that Pakistan has registered Basmati Rice as Geographical Indication (GI) under Geographical Indications Act 2020.

Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed which will register GIs and maintain the basic record of proprietors and authorised users of GI, the adviser said in a tweet.

He said this will provide protection of our products against misuse or imitation and hence will guarantee that their share in the international market is protected.

Razak Dawood said "I encourage you to send your suggestions of products that can be registered as GIs to Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan".