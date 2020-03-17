Pakistan Registers First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab province have registered the first fatality related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab province have registered the first fatality related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid.

According to the Dunya news broadcaster, the patient arrived in Pakistan from Iran and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Speaking at a press conference, Rashid recommended that residents avoid unnecessary trips and stay home to prevent the illness from further spreading, the media added.

Pakistan has so far registered 195 cases of the coronavirus infection, six of them in Punjab.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 185,000 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but more than 7,300 have died.