UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Registers First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Pakistan Registers First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab province have registered the first fatality related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab province have registered the first fatality related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Tuesday, citing provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid.

According to the Dunya news broadcaster, the patient arrived in Pakistan from Iran and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Speaking at a press conference, Rashid recommended that residents avoid unnecessary trips and stay home to prevent the illness from further spreading, the media added.

Pakistan has so far registered 195 cases of the coronavirus infection, six of them in Punjab.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 185,000 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but more than 7,300 have died.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Punjab Died Rashid March Media From Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures taken against corona in Bak ..

8 seconds ago

False Rumors About Methanol Cure for COVID-19 Kill ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Has 40,000 Artificial Respirating Units, Re ..

13 seconds ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation tak ..

14 seconds ago

Two illicit housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus impact on displaced Syrians concern WH ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.