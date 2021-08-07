UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Regrets Not Being Invited To UN Security Council Meeting On Afghanistan - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:20 AM

Pakistan Regrets Not Being Invited to UN Security Council Meeting on Afghanistan - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Pakistan regrets that it was not invited to participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan given that it has a direct stake in the stability of its neighbor, Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council held a special session to address the uptick in violence in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and other foreign forces from the country.

"I must express my regret that Pakistan's request for participation in the UN Security Council meeting today was not accepted," Akram said on Friday. "This is most unfortunate since Pakistan is a neighboring country of Afghanistan and has direct stakes in Afghanistan's peace and stability.

"

Akram said Pakistan has suffered the most from the conflict and in Afghanistan and was deeply concerned by the recent spike in violence there.

"We strongly believe that any military takeover or imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan will further aggravate and prolong the country," he said.

Akram called on the participants of the upcoming peace talks, scheduled to be held in Doha on August 11, to contribute toward the peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan believes that peace is still within the grasp of the Afghan people. They must not squander this opportunity," he said.

