Pakistan Regrets Over US’s Veto Of Ceasefire Resolution For Gaza UNSC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 01:44 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlights Pakistan’s concerns about terrorist groups finding safe havens in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday expressed regret over the United States' veto of a ceasefire resolution for Gaza at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “We express deep regret over the US veto of the Gaza ceasefire resolution at the UN,”.

The spokesperson was addressing weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The United States vetoed a ceasefire resolution at the UNSC, which aimed to end the 13-month conflict in Gaza.

According to Reuters, the resolution was presented by 10 non-permanent members of the Council.

The resolution called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza and the release of Israelis held by Hamas.

While 15 members voted on the resolution, the US as a permanent member exercised its veto power to block the proposal.

Besides it, Pakistan highlighted Pakistan’s concerns about terrorist groups finding safe havens in Afghanistan, noting that external support to these groups remains a source of serious concern.

Addressing a recent letter by a British MP to the UK Foreign Secretary regarding political and individual freedoms in Pakistan, Ms. Baloch clarified that the letter was not shared with the Pakistani government.

She termed it an internal matter of the British Parliament, as the correspondence took place between the UK Foreign Secretary and a parliamentarian.

The spokesperson dismissed reports about Pakistan considering appointing a special representative for Afghanistan. However, she confirmed recent visits by China's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Russia's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, who met with Additional Secretary for West Asia, Ahmed Naseem Waraich.

Ms. Baloch further stated that Pakistan maintains close ties with the US on security matters, particularly concerning the issue of ballistic missiles potentially falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

