Pakistan reiterates commitment for peace process in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

A Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood called on Afghan leadership and discussed Pakistan’s role for peace process in Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Pakistan reiterated its commitment for peace process in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

A Pakistan’s delegation led by Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood called on Afghan leadership and discussed Pakistan’s efforts for peace process in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) shared the pictures of Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood with Afghan leadership.

It said: “FS Sohail Mahmood led Pakistan delegation for 2nd review meeting of Flag of Afghanistan-Flag of PakistanAction Plan for Peace & Solidarity in #Kabul.

FS reiterated Pak’s abiding commitment to peaceful & stableFlag of Afghanistan; underscored resolve to forge closer Flag of Pakistan-Flag of Afghanistanties; reaffirmed strong support for #Afghanpeaceprocess,”.

Last week, a delegation of Afghan Taliban visited Islamabad on invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace process in Afghanistan.