Pakistan reiterates full commitment, support to Kashmir cause: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said that Pakistan reiterates its full commitment and support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, she said that "Indian state terrorism continued in IIOJK, but it could not deter Kashmiris' resolve for freedom".

The minister urged the international community to fulfil its promise of a plebiscite with Kashmiris.