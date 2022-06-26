UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reiterates Resolve For Creating A Drug Free Society: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan reiterates resolve for creating a drug free society: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Sunday joined the international community to observe the "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking," reiterating its steadfast resolve to create a drug free society and the world.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the drug abuse undermined public health and the socio-economic development besides challenging the national security and prosperity.

He said Pakistan itself was a poppy free country, but its population became a victim of regional opiate production and trade.

He said the illicit drug production and its trafficking was a major problem in Pakistan's neighbourhood and it had been at the forefront of the efforts to actively support the ongoing global and regional initiatives that aimed at fighting against drug production and trafficking.

The observance of this day manifests Pakistan's steadfast resolve in creating a drug free society and world, he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan closely engaged in the Paris Pact Initiative and UNODC's Regional Program for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries.

"Under the Triangular Initiative (TI), we are cooperating with Iran and Afghanistan to fight this menace.

In addition to international and regional cooperation, a number of counter-narcotics measures have been taken at the national level including the adoption of a National Anti-Narcotics Policy in 2019 and the creation of Inter- Agency Task Force on Counter-Narcotics," he remarked.

He said that protecting the youth and the future generations from this menace was inevitable for a safe and prosperous world.

"On this Day, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening action and cooperation to achieve a world that is free of drug abuse," he pledged. The United Nations General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 1987 as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan World Foreign Office United Nations Iran Paris June Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

19 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.