Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced connectivity

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said Secretary General Asian Cooperation Dialogue Dr. Pornchai Danvivathana is in Pakistan and is having meetings with senior officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) Pakistan has reiterated the resolve to promote regional development through enhanced connectivity.

Speaking at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Secretary General Asian Cooperation Dialogue Dr. Pornchai Danvivathana is in Pakistan and is having meetings with senior officials.

She said during these meetings Pakistan has reaffirmed its desire for multilateralism and forging mutually beneficial relationship with all member states of Asian Cooperation Dialogue.

The spokesperson said Director General International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will be in Pakistan for two days from next Wednesday to visit different institutions employing nuclear technology for health, energy, power generation and industrial development.

She said the visit will provide opportunity to explore avenues to advance cooperation for peaceful application of nuclear technology for socio-economic development.

About the ongoing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said India is carrying out an eviction drive in the occupied territory to dispossess the Kashmiris of their land.

She said no such practice can subdue the Kashmiri people and Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

About the situation in Turkiye and Syria after the earthquake, the spokesperson said we are in contact with the officials there and so far there are no reports of any casualties of Pakistani nationals.