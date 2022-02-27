Pakistan reiterates resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Government, armed forces and the people of Pakistan continue to stand firm in their resolve to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

"Pakistan is a proponent for regional peace and stability. At the same time, our desire for peace is accompanied by strong resolve and capability for self-defence," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday, marking the third anniversary of Pakistan's exemplary response to India's ill-conceived military airstrikes inside its territorial airspace on February 27, 2019.

"27 February also serves as a lesson for India that none of its militarism and war-mongering jingoism will go without a befitting response. Besides, India must remain mindful of the consequences of its reckless conduct in February 2019 and refrain from any such misadventure in the future," the spokesperson said.

India, in utter violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law, violated Pakistani airspace on February 26, 2019.

The botched attempt at infringing Pakistan's sovereignty was swiftly riposted by our valiant armed forces. Not only did Pakistan resolutely safeguarded its sovereignty; it also displayed utmost restraint, it was added.

On February 27, 2019, two Indian aircraft transgressed the Pakistani airspace. These two aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force jets. The captured pilot of one of the downed aircraft was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

The spokesperson further said, "While we are commemorating this day, we underscore our commitment to peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people."Pakistan also called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJK, without further delay, it was added.