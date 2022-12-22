UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reiterates To Continue Engagement With Afghanistan For Regional Peace

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has urged the Afghan interim authorities to revisit their decision of banning girls from education as they have full right to participate in all aspects of life.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood and reiterates that it will continue engagement with Afghanistan on different issues for regional peace and stability.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during her weekly press briefing in Islamabad today.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan have the mechanisms of talks to resolve issues which yield positive results. She said Pakistan is committed to countering terrorism and we will definitely defeat the terrorists again.

Replying to a question, the Spokesperson said all required step will be taken to protect sovereignty and citizens of the country.

She said war and instability in Afghanistan caused huge loss to both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Spokesperson urged the Afghan interim authorities to revisit their decision of banning girls from education as they have full right to participate in all aspects of life.

Talking about the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to United States, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it will definitely yield positive outcomes for Pakistan.

She said the visit was an important step towards further strengthening Pakistan's broad based bilateral ties with the United States.

About the grave human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she urged New Delhi to stop massive human rights violations immediately. She said India must be held accountable for these injustices. The only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Spokesperson said we are concerned over the rise of extremist nationalism in Indian and its expansionist designs for the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Foreign Office United Nations Education Visit Jammu New Delhi United States All From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

4 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.