Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood and reiterates that it will continue engagement with Afghanistan on different issues for regional peace and stability.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during her weekly press briefing in Islamabad today.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan have the mechanisms of talks to resolve issues which yield positive results. She said Pakistan is committed to countering terrorism and we will definitely defeat the terrorists again.

Replying to a question, the Spokesperson said all required step will be taken to protect sovereignty and citizens of the country.

She said war and instability in Afghanistan caused huge loss to both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Spokesperson urged the Afghan interim authorities to revisit their decision of banning girls from education as they have full right to participate in all aspects of life.

Talking about the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to United States, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it will definitely yield positive outcomes for Pakistan.

She said the visit was an important step towards further strengthening Pakistan's broad based bilateral ties with the United States.

About the grave human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she urged New Delhi to stop massive human rights violations immediately. She said India must be held accountable for these injustices. The only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Spokesperson said we are concerned over the rise of extremist nationalism in Indian and its expansionist designs for the region.