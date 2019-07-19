Pakistan rejects accusations about recent terror wave in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the baseless accusations concerning the recent terrorist incidents took place in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the baseless accusations concerning the recent terrorist incidents took place in Afghanistan

"The public blame-game is contrary to the spirit of the understanding between leadership of the two countries to address issues through close coordination amongst relevant agencies," the Foreign Office spokesman said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan condemned all acts of terrorism in Afghanistan and hoped that both the sides would continue working constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.