UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Accusations About Recent Terror Wave In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Pakistan rejects accusations about recent terror wave in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the baseless accusations concerning the recent terrorist incidents took place in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected the baseless accusations concerning the recent terrorist incidents took place in Afghanistan.

"The public blame-game is contrary to the spirit of the understanding between leadership of the two countries to address issues through close coordination amongst relevant agencies," the Foreign Office spokesman said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan condemned all acts of terrorism in Afghanistan and hoped that both the sides would continue working constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Foreign Office Twitter All

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Four Individuals With Ties to Venezue ..

40 seconds ago

China Counts on Safe Passage Guarantees for Vessel ..

42 seconds ago

Iran Shows Footage of Drone in Persian Gulf Refuti ..

43 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority holds open court at " ..

44 seconds ago

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi invites foreign ..

6 minutes ago

US Prepares to Release 3,100 Prison Inmates Under ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.