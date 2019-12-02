UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects Accusations In Japan-India Joint Statement

Mon 02nd December 2019

Pakistan rejects accusations in Japan-India joint statement

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday dismissed as gratuitous and completely unwarranted a reference to the country in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Indian and Japanese foreign and defence ministerial meeting held in New Delhi on November 30.

"We categorically reject the reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in New Delhi on Nov 30, 2019. This reference is gratuitous and completely unwarranted," a Foreign Office press statement said.

"Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India Joint Statement have been conveyed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels," the statement said.

The Foreign Office said it was important that partner countries take an objective and balanced view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

India's "animus" towards Pakistan and its "smear campaign" in the context of alleged cross-border terrorism were well-known to the world, it added.

Among other things, the FO statement said, those were part of a long-standing design to divert the world's attention from India's illegal actions, and gross and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It said India's relentless attempts to politicize the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) proceedings were also in the knowledge of the international community, including the broader FATF membership. "We will continue to firmly counter the Indian smear and propaganda.".

