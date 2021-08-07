UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Rejects Accusations That Terrorists Use Its Territory As Safe Haven - Envoy To UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Pakistan rejects accusations by Afghanistan that terrorists use its territory as a safe haven as the country's border is 97% fenced, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We totally reject that," Akram said when asked to comment on the accusation made earlier by the Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations. "Pakistan has eliminated terrorist groups from its soil. There are no safe havens in Pakistan. Our border with Afghanistan is 97% fenced and there is no free flow of people."

