UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Afghan Allegations Against Border Fencing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

Pakistan rejects Afghan allegations against border fencing

Pakistan on Thursday rejected the Afghan media report and statement by their foreign ministry alleging that the Pakistan military was conducting "illegal" fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday rejected the Afghan media report and statement by their foreign ministry alleging that the Pakistan military was conducting "illegal" fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson made clear that the fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was being done to address Pakistan's serious security concerns and was fully in accordance with the established norms of international law, without encroaching into Afghan territory.

The spokesperson added that the Afghan side would be well-advised to engage on border matters through the relevant institutional mechanisms to address any misconceptions.

"Regrettably, Pakistan's suggestion for conducting joint topographic surveys had not been positively responded to by the Afghan side," he said.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan respected the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and conducted its relations with the brotherly country in accordance with the principles of UN Charter and expected reciprocity from the Afghan side.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office United Nations Border Media From

Recent Stories

Russia's Gazprom Alienates Its Shares in Largest B ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders greet Pakistanis on eve of their ..

3 minutes ago

Japan fans hail Hong Kong 'Goddess of Democracy' C ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Downgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2 ..

11 minutes ago

Pandemic pushes tourism giant TUI deep into loss

11 minutes ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.