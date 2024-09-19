Open Menu

Pakistan Rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s Clarification For Not Standing Up For National Anthem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:14 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says disrespecting national anthem of the host country is a violation of diplomatic etiquette, and Pakistan has formally registered its protest

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday rejected the clarification provided by the Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir for not standing up in honor of national anthem.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated in a media briefing that they dismiss the explanation given by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir concerning the failure to stand for Pakistan's national anthem. Disrespecting the national anthem of the host country is a violation of diplomatic etiquette, and Pakistan has formally registered its protest. The spokesperson added that the Afghan Consul General enjoys diplomatic status in Pakistan and holds a valid visa.

During the Rahmat-ul-Alamin conference held in Peshawar on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Afghan Consul General and his colleagues did not stand in respect when the national anthem of Pakistan was played, unlike other attendees.

Following Pakistan's strong protest, the Afghan consulate spokesperson issued a statement claiming that there was no intention to disrespect the anthem; the Consul General did not stand because music was playing during the anthem.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur supported the Afghan Consul General's decision not to stand for the anthem.

The spokesperson further said that there is no possibility of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meeting with the Indian Prime Minister during the UN General Assembly.

Pakistan has no intention of providing bases to any organization or country, and all such reports are denied.

“These claims are unfounded and based on falsehoods,” she added.

