Pakistan Rejects All Unilateral, Illegal Indian Actions In IIOJK: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated that Pakistan rejected all the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and vowed to continue extending its unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that they called upon India to reverse its post-August 5 actions.

Today marked the completion of four years since India deprived Kashmiris of their statehood by unilaterally annexing the IIOJK, he added.

"The last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, complete information blackout and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours," the prime minister posted in a tweet.

At the heart of these, illegal and immoral measures had been the nefarious attempt by India to alter the internationally recognized status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris' fundamental right to self-determination, he added.

The prime minister further said that history bore witness to the fact that brute force had never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights.

