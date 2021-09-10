Pakistan rejects allegations of involvement in Panjsher valley

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar while responding to questions about motivated stories carried by certain segments in the international media, alluding to Pakistan's "involvement" in Panjshir valley on Thursday rejected these allegations as part of a mischievous propaganda campaign.

Noting as to how part of the Indian media's fake news had been thoroughly exposed, the Spokesperson said these malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community.

The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.