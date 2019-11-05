Pakistan rejects assertion of 'mistreatment' of Afghan envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Rejecting the assertion of "mistreatment" of the Afghan ambassador, Pakistan on Tuesday said its government extended due respect and courtesies to the foreign envoys.

"The Government of Pakistan extends due respect and courtesies, and expects that the foreign envoys conform to the established diplomatic norms and principles," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

As for the personnel of Pakistan's diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, who were being systematically harassed for the past few days, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said their concerns had already been conveyed to the Afghan government.

"We urge the Afghan authorities to take immediate steps to ensure safety and security of the personnel of Pakistan's diplomatic missions in Afghanistan," the spokesperson added.