UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Assertion Of 'mistreatment' Of Afghan Envoy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan rejects assertion of 'mistreatment' of Afghan envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Rejecting the assertion of "mistreatment" of the Afghan ambassador, Pakistan on Tuesday said its government extended due respect and courtesies to the foreign envoys.

"The Government of Pakistan extends due respect and courtesies, and expects that the foreign envoys conform to the established diplomatic norms and principles," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

    As for the personnel of Pakistan's diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, who were being systematically harassed for the past few days, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said their concerns had already been conveyed to the Afghan government.

"We urge the Afghan authorities to take immediate steps to ensure safety and security of the personnel of Pakistan's diplomatic missions in Afghanistan," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Government

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

36 minutes ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

51 minutes ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.