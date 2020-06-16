UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Baseless Allegations Of Indian MEA Over Involvement Of Its Officials In Hit-and-run Incident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan rejects baseless allegations of Indian MEA over involvement of its officials in hit-and-run incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the irresponsible statement and baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in the matter relating to the involvement of Indian High Commission's officials in "hit-and-run" incident and possession of fake currency.

"The MEA's statement is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences," foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Dwimu Brahma and Selvadas Paul, were over-speeding and crashed their car into a pedestrian yesterday on June 15. The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officials attempted to flee from the scene; however, some passersby who witnessed the incident stopped them from fleeing and informed the police. The police rushed to the scene and took the officials to the police station.

During the course of investigation, fake Currency was also recovered from the aforementioned officials. After it was confirmed that the said officials were from the Indian High Commission, they were released and handed over to a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission, it added.

"The senior Indian diplomat was reminded that possession of fake currency and "hit-and-run" after an incident are serious offences. Such illegal actions and reckless conduct by the officials of the Indian High Commission are against the law and established diplomatic norms. He was also reminded of the Indian High Commission's obligations to ensure that its members did not engage in illegal activities and adhered to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961," the press release said.

The Indian MEA's litany of baseless allegations was yet another attempt to malign Pakistan and a part of desperate efforts to divert attention from India's state-terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The BJP government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions were increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Islamabad Foreign Office Police Police Station Car Vienna Jammu June Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

31 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

1 hour ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.