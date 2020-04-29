Pakistan rejects baseless Indian allegations, preposterous claims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected baseless Indian allegations of "infiltration attempts" and unfounded claims of targeting of "launching pads" across the Line of Control (LoC). It is obvious that the Indian propaganda machine is in over-drive.

Pakistan also rejected the provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister, including his recent preposterous claim that "we are dominating the enemy…." There is nothing new about Mr. Rajnath Singh's delusions; nor about his belligerent anti-Pakistan rhetoric, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

Repeated Indian allegations have one Primary purpose: To divert world attention from India's state-terrorism and grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), the statement said and added that India also sought to use these allegations as a pretext for "false flag" operation. Pakistan has been continuously sensitizing the international community about such an eventuality and urging India to desist from any ill-considered action.

The FO statement said India's belligerence continues to imperil peace in the region. In 2020 alone, India has committed 882 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

At the same time, it said, in the garb of so-called cordon-and-search operations, the Indian occupation forces in IOJ&K have been particularly targeting the Kashmiri youth. In April alone, 29 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, including 7 since the onset of the holy month of Ramazan.

Besides, the harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists have further intensified under the notorious "Unlawful Activities Prevention Act" (UAPA), while the Indian occupation forces continue to operate with complete impunity covered under draconian laws such as PSA and AFSPA.

On the other hand, the statement added that continued communications restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies were compounding the COVID-19 situation for the Kashmiris in IOJ&K.

In parallel, India has sought to take advantage of the world's preoccupation with COVID-19 to further push its 'Hindutva' agenda in IOJ&K. The changes in the domicile rules represent another opportunistic move by the RSS-BJP dispensation to advance their sinister aim of effecting a demographic change in the occupied territory, it added.

Pakistan and the Kashmiris have firmly rejected these Indian machinations in the past and will continue to do so in the future, the statement said, adding,'' Our immediate and effective response to India's Balakot misadventure clearly demonstrated Pakistan's will, capacity, and preparedness. India should not underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to thwart any aggressive design.''As regards the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, the FO statement said Pakistan would continue to extend its full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions.