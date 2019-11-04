Pakistan rejects baseless Indian media reports about Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan on Monday completely rejected the baseless reports in a section of the Indian media, attributed to the "intelligence sources", insinuating the presence of alleged "training camps" in Narowal near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Monday completely rejected the baseless reports in a section of the Indian media , attributed to the "intelligence sources", insinuating the presence of alleged "training camps" in Narowal near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

According to the Foreign Office spokesman, Pakistan's Kartarpur spirit was aimed at facilitating Nanak Naamlevas, especially Sikhs, to visit one of their most revered places of worship and promoting inter-faith harmony.

The content of the media reports in question was part of a malicious propaganda campaign in India that could not be condemned enough, he added.

He said the unfounded allegations about Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib being used for any purpose other than worship were a deliberate attempt to misrepresent Pakistan's goodwill gesture, undermine the Corridor initiative, and hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs all over the world.

"We have no doubt that such mischievous attempts will be rejected with the contempt that they deserve," he remarked.