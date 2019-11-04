UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Rejects Baseless Indian Media Reports About Kartarpur Corridor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan rejects baseless Indian media reports about Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan on Monday completely rejected the baseless reports in a section of the Indian media, attributed to the "intelligence sources", insinuating the presence of alleged "training camps" in Narowal near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday completely rejected the baseless reports in a section of the Indian media, attributed to the "intelligence sources", insinuating the presence of alleged "training camps" in Narowal near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

According to the Foreign Office spokesman, Pakistan's Kartarpur spirit was aimed at facilitating Nanak Naamlevas, especially Sikhs, to visit one of their most revered places of worship and promoting inter-faith harmony.

The content of the media reports in question was part of a malicious propaganda campaign in India that could not be condemned enough, he added.

He said the unfounded allegations about Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib being used for any purpose other than worship were a deliberate attempt to misrepresent Pakistan's goodwill gesture, undermine the Corridor initiative, and hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs all over the world.

"We have no doubt that such mischievous attempts will be rejected with the contempt that they deserve," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Visit Narowal Media All

Recent Stories

World Tolerance Summit 2019 gains momentum, more s ..

54 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

8 minutes ago

Polio drops imperative to save children from perma ..

5 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture sy ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition protests against development, prosperit ..

6 minutes ago

US Diplomat Heads to Africa on Terror-Fighting Mis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.