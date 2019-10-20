UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rejects BJP's Anti-Pakistan Tirade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan rejects BJP's anti-Pakistan tirade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly rejected the anti-Pakistan tirade by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership during its electoral campaigns in two Indian states.

The foreign office in a press release said, "We categorically reject these allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts." It was a question worth pondering by all concerned whether the current BJP rulers in India had anything else to sell to the electorate other than their animus towards Pakistan, it added.

  "As we have repeatedly emphasized, the instrumental use of Pakistan for domestic political gains and electoral dividends must come to an end in India," it added.

The anti-Pakistan tirade by the BJP leadership continued as the electoral process in the Indian states of Haryana and Maharashtra advanced. In successive election rallies in recent days, Pakistan had been invoked repeatedly.

Statements had been made regurgitating baseless allegations of Pakistan's support to terrorism and drug smuggling, threatening stemming the flow of river water to Pakistan, and taking credit for Pakistan's historic decision of opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

