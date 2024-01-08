Open Menu

Pakistan Rejects Designation As "Country Of Particular Concern" By US

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan rejects designation as "Country of Particular Concern" by US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected its designation as "a Country of Particular Concern" by the United States State Department, calling it "detached from ground realities".

"We are deeply dismayed that the designation is based on biased and arbitrary assessment, detached from ground realities," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan was a pluralistic country, with a rich tradition of interfaith harmony. In line with its Constitution, Pakistan had undertaken wide ranging measures to promote religious freedom and protect minority rights, she added.

"We note with deep concern that India, the biggest and serial violator of religious freedom, has once again been excluded from the US State Department’s designation list. This is despite clear recommendation by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as well as public concerns raised by international human rights Constituencies about India's maltreatment of religious minorities.

This conspicuous omission raises serious questions about the credibility, transparency and objectivity of the entire process," the spokesperson remarked.

She said that Pakistan remained convinced that such discriminatory, unilateral and subjective exercises were counterproductive and undermined the shared objective to advance religious freedom globally.

"Pakistan strongly believes that the contemporary challenge of religious intolerance, xenophobia and Islamophobia can be best countered through constructive engagement and collective efforts based on mutual understanding and respect. With a similar spirit, Pakistan has bilaterally engaged the US," the spokesperson added.

She said that Pakistan’s concerns about the designation were being conveyed to the US side.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Minority United States From Best

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan f ..

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan from China Eximbank

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, ..

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Training workshop on `Science Communication and Di ..

Training workshop on `Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture' to sta ..

8 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

3 hours ago
ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

6 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed ..

Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed rate cut hopes retreat

6 minutes ago
 Markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early r ..

Markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early rate cut hopes

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

6 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan